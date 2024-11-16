Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $2,370,370.68 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.94 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

