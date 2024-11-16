Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. 1,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

