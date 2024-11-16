Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUTX
Nutex Health Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,864.42. The trade was a 145.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.