Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUTX

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,864.42. The trade was a 145.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.