Michael Burt Buys 11,874 Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Stock

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Burt purchased 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,504.12 ($125,399.02).

Unite Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON UTG opened at GBX 857 ($10.80) on Friday. Unite Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 834 ($10.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 920.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 923.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.26) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.86) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Unite Group

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

