Minto Apartment FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$38.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

