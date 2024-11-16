Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $573.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.73.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

