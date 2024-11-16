Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,902.23 ($36.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,865 ($48.71). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($48.71), with a volume of 50,481 shares.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,475.19, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,351.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,902.23.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 16,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,890 ($49.02), for a total value of £660,055.20 ($831,827.60). Also, insider Sharon Fennessy acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,750 ($47.26) per share, with a total value of £24,375 ($30,718.34). 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.