Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 318,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 526,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

