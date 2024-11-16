N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.03 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.50). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 39.35 ($0.50), with a volume of 160,091 shares.

N Brown Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.03. The firm has a market cap of £183.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,935.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

