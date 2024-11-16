Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $97.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.
A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Citigroup raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Nabors Industries stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $689.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.09.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
