Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $97.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NBR. Citigroup raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $689.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

