Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 10,862 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,346,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,284.56. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,150. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

NYSE SABA opened at $8.59 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

