NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:NWG opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

