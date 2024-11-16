Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.