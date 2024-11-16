NexGen Energy FY2024 EPS Estimate Raised by Ventum Cap Mkts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.38.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

