NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 21.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after buying an additional 279,375 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 22.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NICE by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NICE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,693,000 after acquiring an additional 117,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NICE opened at $172.62 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

