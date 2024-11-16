Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 10.7% – Should You Buy?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.83. 95,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 142,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group
About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.