NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) versus Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Relay Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Relay Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 315.71%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -45.75% -40.75% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $25.55 million 26.75 -$341.97 million ($2.61) -1.96 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 116.64 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.05

NKGen Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

