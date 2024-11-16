Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 394.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $2,972,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,168,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Pfizer by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 56,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

