Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

PAA opened at $17.18 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 249.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.