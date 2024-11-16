Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.60 and traded as high as $47.19. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 17,232 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLBC

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $277.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 31.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $106,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 61.5% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 149,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.