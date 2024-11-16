Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,920. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,947 shares of company stock valued at $713,190 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 97.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Power Integrations by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

