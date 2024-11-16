Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

PRI opened at $298.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.55. Primerica has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $304.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 12.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

