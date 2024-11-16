Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $150.09 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.