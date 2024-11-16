Q1 Earnings Forecast for Allient Issued By Roth Capital

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Allient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allient’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.28 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ALNT stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Allient has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allient by 798.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Allient during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

