Q2 Earnings Forecast for Altus Power Issued By Roth Capital

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Altus Power in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE AMPS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $618.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altus Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altus Power by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,589,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Altus Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,444,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

