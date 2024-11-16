Q2 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Issued By Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

ECN stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$843.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$292,300.00. 18.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

