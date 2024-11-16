Q2 EPS Forecast for Evolution Petroleum Increased by Analyst

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:EPM opened at $5.82 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

