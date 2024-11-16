Q2 EPS Forecast for Sphere Entertainment Reduced by Analyst

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sphere Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($9.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPHR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

SPHR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.