Q3 Earnings Estimate for Hallador Energy Issued By B. Riley

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hallador Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of HNRG opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.62. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,920. The trade was a 42.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. This represents a 15.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $280,040 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth $4,147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 3,171.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 959.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

