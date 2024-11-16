Q3 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Reduced by Zacks Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Shares of LRCX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savoie Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% during the third quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 24,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $633,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

