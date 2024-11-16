Q3 EPS Forecast for Arch Capital Group Reduced by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACGL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.83 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,299,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.