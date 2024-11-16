Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $145.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

