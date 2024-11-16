Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Stock Price

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 36.9 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$12.94 on Wednesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.