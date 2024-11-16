Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $71.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as low as $55.88 and last traded at $56.02. 1,733,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,662,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,984,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,833,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

