Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

REGN stock opened at $756.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $992.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,033.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $753.69 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

