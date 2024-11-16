Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 1,512,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,151.0 days.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Reliance Worldwide
