Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 1,512,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,151.0 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

