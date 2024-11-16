Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 55.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

