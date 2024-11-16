Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MIRM Q3 Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after buying an additional 704,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 436,349 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

