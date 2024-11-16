Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OVID Q2 Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Schram now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,907.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

