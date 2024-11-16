Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TeraWulf Q1 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada cut TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.