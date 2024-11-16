Research Analysts Set Expectations for HTCR Q3 Earnings

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for HeartCore Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

About HeartCore Enterprises

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

