Research Analysts Set Expectations for ZI Q4 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

