Reviewing Universal Media Group (UMGP) & Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group $30,000.00 -$350,000.00 -2.31 Universal Media Group Competitors $1.02 billion $10.50 million -20.41

Universal Media Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group. Universal Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Media Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Media Group Competitors -566.49% -180.63% -27.75%

Summary

Universal Media Group rivals beat Universal Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

