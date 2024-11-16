Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,350. This represents a 33.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This trade represents a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,571 shares of company stock worth $12,890,034 in the last three months. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.