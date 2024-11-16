Richard M. Mcvey Sells 20,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MarketAxess Price Performance
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 40.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 16.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,063,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 390.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MarketAxess by 421.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKTX
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.