Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,338.33 ($79.88).

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.92) to GBX 6,430 ($81.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.83) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.13) to GBX 6,000 ($75.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,807.92 ($60.59) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,509 ($56.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,910 ($74.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 953.95, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,951.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,134.84.

In related news, insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,956 ($62.46) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,491.49). 14.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

