Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for GENK Q1 Earnings

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENK opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 2.12.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 645.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

