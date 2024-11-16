Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Price

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AYRWF
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.