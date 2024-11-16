Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Price

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

