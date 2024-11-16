Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 128515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
SVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara
Savara Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
See Also
