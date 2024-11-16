Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

